College student feared drowned in sea off ECR

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old college student who went for a dip in the sea with his friends at a beach along Akkarai off East Coast Road (ECR) was feared drowned on Monday.

The missing student was identified as James Sebastian, pursuing second year BSc computer science in a private college.

When the students were playing in the sea, James got caught in the waves and hearing his screams, his friends tried to save him, but couldn’t, police said.

The students sought the help of fishermen who too searched for the boy. Neelankarai Police have registered a case and have coordinated with rescue personnel to look for the boy.