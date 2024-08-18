College student dies after collapsing on dance floor at Nungambakkam restobar

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student died after he swooned on the dance floor of a restobar in Nungambakkam on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Muhammed Suhail, a native of Karaikudi, who was pursuing an MBA degree at a private college in Ramapuram and staying in a hostel in the city.

On Saturday, Suhail along with his friends had visited a restobar 'House of Billa' (HOB) located in The Kings Park Grand Hotel in Nungambakkam.

While dancing, Suhail swooned all of a sudden after which his friends rushed him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

Teynampet Police secured his body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem. The Police are awaiting autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death.