Begin typing your search...

    College student dies after collapsing on dance floor at Nungambakkam restobar

    The deceased was identified as Muhammed Suhail, a native of Karaikudi, who was pursuing an MBA degree at a private college in Ramapuram and staying in a hostel in the city.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 9:19 AM GMT
    College student dies after collapsing on dance floor at Nungambakkam restobar
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 22-year-old college student died after he swooned on the dance floor of a restobar in Nungambakkam on Saturday night.

    The deceased was identified as Muhammed Suhail, a native of Karaikudi, who was pursuing an MBA degree at a private college in Ramapuram and staying in a hostel in the city.

    On Saturday, Suhail along with his friends had visited a restobar 'House of Billa' (HOB) located in The Kings Park Grand Hotel in Nungambakkam.

    While dancing, Suhail swooned all of a sudden after which his friends rushed him to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead.

    Teynampet Police secured his body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem. The Police are awaiting autopsy results to ascertain the cause of death.

    Chennai college studentNungambakkam restobarcollege student diesTeynampet Police
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick