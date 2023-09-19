Collector opens public facilities for tourists

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Monday inaugurated basic facilities at a cost of Rs 2.6 crores for the benefit of tourists who visit Mahabalipuram.

The tourist town boasts of contemporary facilities like an audio-visual auditorium about the monuments, electric vehicles for women and physically challenged people, WiFi facilities, water treatment plant, solar powered hydraulic bollards to manage traffic selfie points etc.

With all the arrangements reaching completion, Collector Rahul Nadh opened the projects for public use under the Green Heritage scheme. He also kickstarted a signature campaign to keep the town clean and also planted several saplings.