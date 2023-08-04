Collector, officials inspect Selaiyur school

CHENNAI: Hours after DT Next published a report, ‘Taunted school kids skip free meal, eat at Unavagam’, Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath, along with Commissioner of Social Welfare department V Amuthavalli and officials from Tambaram corporation, on Thursday afternoon, inspected the Selaiyur Corporation Higher Secondary School and made enquiries.



During the inspection, officials observed a few students having their lunch at Amma Unavagam, seemingly ignoring the midday meal at school. Subsequently, the officials also checked the quality of food provided at the school and also enquired about students’ experience.

Speaking to DT Next, Amuthavalli said, “I noticed about six students eating from the same plate. There was a shortage of plates to serve food to students. Action will be taken to meet the shortage of utensils.” Over 30 students from the Corporation school were skipping lunch at school to eat at Unavagam, according to sources DT Next spoke to.

The Collector, who also inspected Amma Unavagam, checked the quality of the meals provided. Later, he stated, “Students’ act of ignoring meals at the school will be taken into consideration and more plates will be provided.”

On students having food at Unavagam, the Collector said, “The back door of the Unavagam, which is located near the school, will be closed so that students will start having midday meal provided at the school itself.”

“Students who still wish to have lunch at Unavagam can use the main gate with prior permission from teacher concerned,” he stated.

He also insisted that the in-charge teacher be present while serving the food and asked teachers to provide counselling to students on behavioural issues every month.

On the students’ allegation that they were humiliated for not bringing plates for “having free food”, the Collector said he will look into it.





Collector and officials interacting at Selaiyur corporation school







