Collector inspects location for bus shelter

CHENGALPATTU: District Collector AR Rahul Nadh on Wednesday inspected the location for constructing new bus shelter near the Government Medical College Hospital and Ambedkar Statue that are coming up at a total estimate of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

Subsequently, a direct survey was conducted to carry out restoration works of the Guntur Lake project at an estimated cost of Rs 294 lakh.

The District Collector also directed to remove the encroachments nearby and erect wire fencing along the footpath. He instructed the officers to plant trees around the footpath and complete all the works under this scheme by August 31.

Also, under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Education Fund (2022-23), the central kitchen building which has been constructed at an estimate of Rs 25 lakhsis ready for opening on August 25.

He also advised to demolish the dilapidated old Madhakoil Anganwadi centre and to renovate the pump operator building near the reservoir tank on Basi Street.