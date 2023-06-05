Cobra rescued from under-construction building

CHENNAI: Forest department staff have released a six-feet-long Cobra rescued from a construction site in Tambaram on Sunday. The snake was first seen by migrant workers, who are engaged in the construction of an apartment building on Gandhi Road in West Tambaram. The workers are staying in the same building.

On Sunday morning, while moving some wooden boards, the workers found the cobra and immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Department, who rushed to the spot. They caught the snake and handed it over to Forest Department staff. The Forest Department staff released the snake into a nearby forest area.