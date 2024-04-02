CMWSSB works near Cathedral road; traffic diversions announced for a week

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions from Wednesday near Cathedral Road due to the proposed CMWSSB (Chennai Metro Water and Sewerage Supply Board) at Music Academy junction service road.

The works will be undertaken for a period of seven days from April 3, police said.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Alwarpet Junction to TTK road and from Music Academy Junction to Cathedral Road will be diverted at Alwarpet Junction to Murrays Gate Road, then right onto Kasthuri Rangan Road to reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles heading towards Cathedral Road from Bishop Wallace East Road will be diverted at the Music Academy junction, where they will make a U-turn, then go to the Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris Point, Music Academy flyover, to reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming towards Cathedral Road from VP Raman Road, Lloyds Road, Indian Bank Junction, and TTK Road will be diverted at Music Academy Junction.

They will turn left onto Savera Hotel Service Road, Nilgiris Point, make a U-turn, and cross the Music Academy flyover to reach Cathedral Road.

Vehicles coming towards Cathedral Road via TTK road via JJ Road, Srimman Sreenivasan Road, Ambujambal Road, Bashyam Bashir Ahamed Road, and Parthasarathy Garden Road will be diverted at the Music Academy junction.

They will turn right onto Savera Hotel service road, Nilgiris point, make a U-turn, and cross the Music Academy flyover to reach Cathedral Road, stated an official release.