CMWSSB to conduct grievance redressal meetings on Saturday

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to organise grievance redressal meetings on Saturday (July 8) from 10 am to 1 pm at the area office of the concerned zone.

The public can address their queries regarding drinking water and sewage water-related problems, drinking water and sewage water taxes and fees, and pending drinking and sewage water connections through petitions to the concerned area officials. Even the information about rainwater harvesting and the maintenance of the same can be discussed with the higher officials in the meeting.

The senior officials of the Metro Water Board stated that the majority of the complaints are regarding sewage connections, and rectifying polluted drinking water in the locality. And through the grievances meeting, they are able to address the issue at the issue.

In addition, people have given petitions to the city mayor during the visit as part of 'Makkalai Thedi Mayor' in Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Adyar zones. Priya has instructed the officials of Metro water to ensure steps are taken to resolve the issue soon, and gradually it has been addressed.

On the other hand, the public said that the complaint cell and helpline numbers of the metro water board have not been helpful to address the issue at the earliest. So, the residents visit the area office to raise their complaint and that will be resolved soon. Also, civic activists post on social media where the action is taken within a day or two.