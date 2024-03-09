CMWSSB started underground drinking water, sewage works in south Chennai

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started laying pipelines for underground drinking water and sewage projects in Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones on Saturday. More than 4 lakh people would be benefited after these projects are completed and they would get connections almost after a decade since extended areas in the corporation limit.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation for an underground drinking water project from Taramani link road to Nookkammpalayam in OMR at an estimated cost of Rs 98.28 crore. The pipeline length of 35.41 kilometers has been laid today. After the work completed 16.5 MLD of water will be supplied to the residents where as many as 3.32 lakh people would be benefited through the project, a release from CMWSSB stated.

In addition, the work for the sewage project from Okkiyam - Thuraipakkam has also commenced after the municipal administration minister KN Nehru laid the foundation on March 8. A total cost of Rs 280 crore has been allocated to lay 69.63 kilometer pipeline for sewer projects in the area.

Under the Okkiyam - Thuraipakkam comprehensive underground sewage project 2,819 mechanical inlets, three sewage pumping stations and six roadside pumping stations will be constructed in the locality. As many as 1.41 lakh residents will be befitted after the underground work is completed, noted the release.