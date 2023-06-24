CMWSSB reduced penalty for late tax payment from 1.25% to 1%

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday announced that the penalty charge for late payment of drinking water and sewage tax will be reduced to 1 percent from 1.25 percent. It will be effective from July 1.

The resolution was passed during a meeting with the bureaucrats based on the opinion and welfare of the consumers, sources said.

Currently, a surcharge of 1.25 percent per month is being charged to consumers who pay the tax late in the city.

In this case, considering the welfare of the consumers, the board has decided to reduce the present penalty to 1 percent. It will be effective from July 1. So, consumers are advised to pay the drinking water and sewage tax within the stipulated time and avoid excess tax penalties in the coming days, stated the official release.

In addition, consumers can pay their dues to Chennai Metro Water Board through credit cards, debit cards, and net banking using the website www.cmwssb.tn.gov.in.

Payment can be made through cheque, cash, and demand draft at the head office and regional office in the city.

Also, consumers can pay their drinking water and sewage tax by using other payment methods such as UPI, QR code, and PoS.

The Chennai Metro Water Board urges people to pay their tax dues in due time and cooperate with the development work of the department.