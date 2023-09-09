CMWSSB harvests rainwater from quarries to enhance drinking water supply

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday kickstarted the rain water harvesting from abandoned quarries in Kancheepuram district and the collected stormwater will be drained into Chembarambakkam water treatment plant to enhance the drinking water supply to greater Chennai.

At least 0.350 TMC of rainwater has been stored in more than 25 quarries at Sikkarayapuram near Mangadu in Kancheepuram district.

As the quarry level reached its maximum level, the board proposed to convert 30 MLD of rainwater stored in the quarry for drinking water purpose by treating the same at Chembarambakkam treatment plant.

"Necessary structures have been put in place to transport the rainwater stored in these quarries to Chembarambakkam treatment plant through DI steel pipes and HDPE plastic pipes with high efficiency motors and generator machines," a press release from CMWSSB said.

"The capacity of Chembarambakkam treatment plant is 530 MLD of which 235 MLD drinking water is supplied to the residential areas in the city. By converting the quarry water into drinking water for the residential areas, one MCFT of Chembarambakkam lake level will be saved. The quarry was used as water storage in 1719 and water was harvested in the past during drought period," said a senior official of CMWSSB.

The official added, "However, it had limitations where only one quarry received water, whereas the subsequent quarries could not store adequate water. So, the board had interconnected the quarries, where 25 quarries store rainwater. Since the quarry is almost full due to the recent intense spells, it might enter nearby villages. And the metro water started is now reaping the benefits of interlinking quarry."