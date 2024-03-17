CMWSSB begins underground pipeline works for drinking water, sewage projects

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has started laying pipelines for underground drinking water and sewage projects at various areas in Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Perungudi zones.

Thousands of residents in south Chennai would benefit once the project is completed.

A statement noted that underground water pipeline interconnection works to provide pipeline drinking water to the residents of Ambattur zone (zone 7).

The pipeline would be connected from a low-level reservoir near Tamil Nadu Housing and Development Board at Korattur to a downstream tank near Padi bridge with 500 mm pipe in 3.05 kilometer at an estimated cost of Rs 9.99 crore.

Once the work is completed, it would supply 10.20 MLD of drinking water to 50,000 people in the area.

Similarly, the pipeline laying and replacement for sewage connection work has been carried out in several areas including Thousand Lights, Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam and Teynampet at a length of 42.27 kilometers.

A total cost of Rs 76.13 core allocated for the project. The department will be constructing sewage pumping stations and treatment plants in the area to prevent drainage water stagnation on the roads.

In addition, Chepauk- Triplicane will be getting sewage connections soon as the work to lay a pipeline in 2.95 kilometers has started at an estimated cost of Rs 6.70 crore.

As many as 7,000 residents in Kodambakkam zone (zone 10) at KK Nagar, Ashok pillar will soon be getting pipeline drinking water, where the work for laying underground pipes is ongoing at a cost of Rs 6.60 crore.

The metro water board has spent Rs 3.48 crore to provide sewage connection for residents of Perungudi zone (zone 14).