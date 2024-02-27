CMWSSB begins sewage pipeline work at Jalladianpet

CHENNAI: After the Chief Minister laid the foundation for drinking water and sewage projects in the city, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started to lay a pipeline for an underground sewer project at Jalladianpet in Shollinganallur zone (zone 15) at an estimated cost of Rs 92.76 crore.

TN Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant at an estimated cost of Rs 1,516 crore.

It is the third desalination plant in the city.

He also laid the foundation for various projects which will be carried out by the metro water board.

The work will be carried out at a length of 33.38 kilometers of sewage pipeline and 9.92 km of pressure pipe has been started in the area. Under this project, two sewage collection centers, six sewage pumping stations, six roadside pumping stations and two interception and diversion pumping stations will be constructed, stated an official release by CMWSSB.

In addition, as many as 1,361 mechanical inlets will be constructed to prevent sewage sludge from overflowing. The project will treat 2,844 million litres of sewage per day, and it will be completed within a stipulated time period. Once the sewage pipeline work is completed in the area, at least 23,700 people in the residential areas will be benefited.