CMRL’s women safety check on Chennai Metro

CHENNAI: To have a better grasp of the concepts of safety and comfort through the lens of gender-based mobility, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is conducting a month-long survey on ‘metro female passenger safety’.



The survey, according to officials, is part of a ridership improvement programme, where women will be surveyed on various parameters to improve the overall experience.



Speaking to DT NEXT, a CMRL official said, “Women passenger survey is one of the requirements while studying ridership in public transport. Hence, we began the survey on June 20 to comprehend what factors affect women folk while opting to travel in Chennai Metro rail.”



For the survey, 30,000 female respondents have been set as a target, which will be collected in a one-month duration. But, an official said that the response is rather lukewarm than expected as so far only 350 samples have been received.



“There seems to be hesitation among respondents. However, we are taking steps to increase the numbers by collecting at least 500 samples per day. And, we might likely conduct the analysis of the responses after receiving at least 10,000 samples,” added the official.



To conduct the online survey, CMRL has roped in college girls, who will be approaching the women passengers at the station. The survey comprises questions on frequency of ridership, safety while travelling, incidents of harassment or uneasy situations, easy navigation of women-only compartments, installation of CCTV cameras, availability of feeding rooms at the station and safety while travelling early morning or late at night.



Besides this, the survey also urges respondents to add any other specific amenities or facilities for the convenience and safety. Incidentally, to accommodate all passengers, CMRL will soon be enabling feedback/grievances options on the official website. “The feedback option at the CMRL website is in the testing phase. It will be soon rolled out for passengers to submit their feedback,” the official added.

