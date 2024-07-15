CMRL’s takeover of MRTS yet to make any headway

CHENNAI: The proposed relationship between MRTS and CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) has reached the stage of uncertainty as the Railway Board (Ministry of Railways) is yet to give its commitment to the state government, which is eager to take over the operation of MRTS trains through CMRL.

According to a well-placed source, a broad principles (proposal) was sent to the Railway Board for approval in February, but the Board has yet to decide. “The state government, CMRL and the Southern Railway accepted the broad principles. We assume the delay in approving the proposal is due to the recent election,” the source said.

Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) liaised with the merger and prepared a broad principles document to effect the takeover. MRTS is currently accruing an annual loss of around Rs 84 crore. The state government has proposed to absorb the losses and run MRTS trains.

“Railways is under the Union List, and the state government can not make the final decision. If the Railway Board approves the proposal, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between the state chief secretary and general manager of Southern Railway. But fingers are crossed,” the source added.

As per the proposal, CMRL and Southern Railway will have a 67 per cent and 33 per cent stake in the assets after the merger.

MRTS covers a network length of around 24.3 km, starting from Chennai Beach and terminating at St. Thomas Mount. The network from Chennai Beach to Velachery (19.3 km) is presently operated by Southern Railways, and the last stretch from Velachery to St. Thomas Mount (5 km) is under construction. The MRTS corridor has 21 stations; four stations are at the surface level, and the remaining stations are elevated.

Even if the Railway Board approves the proposal and the MoU is signed, the actual takeover will materialize only after the completion of the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore for four kilometres. The fourth line was approved in 2020-2021 for Rs 280 crore, and the work was sanctioned in March 2022.