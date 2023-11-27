CMRL yet to finish retrofitting stations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has crossed several deadlines to make the Metro stations barrier-free for Persons with Disability (PwDs).



Several PwDs have said that more than 90 percent of the stations are still inaccessible for them to use.

The Madras High Court in June last year allotted six weeks for CMRL to complete the retrofitting work at stations. However, despite setting multiple deadlines, including one in May this year, CMRL is yet to finish a major part of its work.

As per reports carried out by DT NEXT in April this year, CMRL assured that retrofitting will be completed by May. Additionally, the officials confirmed that 85 percent of work has been completed in Phase 1 to meet the Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier-Free Environment for Persons with Disabilities 2016.

The officials in April further confirmed that retrofitting has been completed at Metro parking lots, platforms, ticket counters, lift ramps, lowering of drinking water facilities, signage images, and correcting handrails.

Additionally, 70 percent of retrofit work has been completed in toilets, curb ramps, and tactile fixing, while on the verge of fixing the Braille map. However, several PwDs have pointed out several hurdles to accessing the Metro stations.

As per PwDs, the outside ramp at High Court and Kilpauk Metro stations are inaccessible. And, Little Mount Metro stations have a slew of inaccessible points such as the placement of bollards, a huge bump preventing wheelchairs and a ditch preventing only access to the ramp.

"Though CMRL assures most of the retrofitting works have been completed, 90 percent of the stations are still inaccessible, including low-raise ticketing counters constructed for PwDs," said a PwD, who is a regular Metro Rail traveller.

Meanwhile, on behalf of CMRL, a consultancy meeting was held recently with PwDs and elderly persons to ensure Phase-II Metro stations are barrier-free.