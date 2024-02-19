CMRL works: Traffic diversions near St Thomas Mount

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) announced traffic diversions near St Thomas Mount Railway Station from Wednesday to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) works.

The diversions will be implemented on a trial basis for a week from Wednesday, police said.

Accordingly, Vehicles from GST Road will have to take a left towards Alandur Subway as usual. Heavy vehicles alone are restricted to use this road.

Vehicles from MKN Road - Railway Station road junction will not be permitted to go straight towards the St Thomas Mount post office.

Vehicles from Alandur Subway shall take right or left to enter GST Road, the release stated.

GCTP appealed to motorists to cooperate. Chennai Police has already implemented traffic diversions in the Adyar area too from Sunday to facilitate the proposed CMRL construction work at Indira Nagar, Adyar.