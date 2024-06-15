CMRL works: Strahans Road blocked for three days; traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in Puliathope from Saturday (June 15) till June 17 (Monday) for CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) work at Strahans Road.

The entire stretch of Strahans Road will be temporarily blocked both ways and vehicle movement will be restricted. Instead, motorists will use New Ferrance Road which is parallel to the Strahans Road and Chellappa Street to reach their destination, an official release stated.

According to GCTP, local residents can use the following interior roads for their transportation - New Ferrance Road, Chellapha Street, Avadhanapappaiya Road, Subba Street, Rangiah Street, Astbujam Road, Vadamalai Street, Thana Street, Mooku Street, Manickam Street and reach their destinations.

For commercial vehicles coming from Central/Choolai moving towards Perambur/Madhavaram, Heavy Vehicles coming both way will take alternate routes Raja Muthaiaya Salai, Choolai Rountana, Basin-Elephant Gate Road, Basin Power Road, B.B. Top, Erukkanchery High Road, Vysarpadi New Bridge, GNT Road, Moolakadai and reach their destination.

For Heavy Vehicles coming from Doveton towards Madhavaram, they have to take alternate routes along Hunters Road, Choolai High Road, Basin Power Road, B.B. Top, Erukkanchery High Road, Vysarpadi New Bridge, GNT Road, Moolakadai and reach their destination.

For MTC buses and other vehicles coming from Ayanavaram towards Mint, they will have to take alternate routes towards Otteri Bridge, Cooks Road, Mettupalayam Junction. Stepenson Road, Dr. Ambedhkar College Road, Pulianthope High Road, Gandhi Nagar Rountana, Basin power Road, B.B.Top and reach their destination.

Similar alternate routes have been allotted for Perambur-Mint, Ayanavaram-Doveton, Perambur-Doveton, Ayanavaram-Chennai Central/Broadway, Perambur- Chennai Central routes.

Further information on the traffic diversiosn can be availed at the social media pages of Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP).