CMRL works: One-way traffic diversion announced on Mount-Poonamallee Road from May

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be taking up a one-way traffic diversion on Mount-Poonamallee Road from Porur through a temporary Defence land from May as approval from the Ministry of Defence has been sought.

These temporary changes are being done by CMRL for the corridor-5 elevated Metro Rail constructionfrom Madhavaram to Sholinganallur spanning 44.6 km.

This construction route package commences from CMBT and passes along Kaliamman Koil street, Mount-Poonamallee Road, Butt Road, InnerRing Road, merging with Medavakkam Main Road and continues till Sholinganallur.

However, as per CMRL, as certain locations like Madras war cemetery at Nandambakkam, Butt Road and at Paul Wells Road are narrow, a traffic diversion at the route was considered for elevated construction.

"For the construction work, a one-way diversion will be done on Mount-Poonamallee Road from Porur through a temporary route consisting of vacant land belonging to the Defence department beside the war cemetery, Defence Colony 1stavenue till Olympia junction," stated the note.

"This temporary traffic diversion is proposed till the completion of Metro works at Paul Wells Road and Butt Road. Currently bush clearing works are in progress and the road development works will be completed in duration of 2 months. The proposed temporary traffic diversion will be in effect from first week of May," added the note.