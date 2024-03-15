CMRL works on OMR: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: In view of the proposed Taramani - Thoraipakkam Metro Station (CMRL) construction work on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) following road diversions will be implemented on trial basis from March 16 for one week.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Velachery are restricted to take right turn at Apollo junction towards Thoraipakkam. Instead, they will proceed further and take U turn in front of Turya Hotel to reach Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.



Vehicles coming from Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur are restricted to take right turn at Apollo junction towards Velachery.



Instead, they will proceed further and take U turn in front of World Trade Centre and take free left turn at Apollo junction to reach Velachery.

