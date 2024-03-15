Begin typing your search...

CMRL works on OMR: Traffic diversions announced

Vehicles coming from Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur are restricted to take right turn at Apollo junction towards Velachery

15 March 2024
CMRL works on OMR: Traffic diversions announced
CMRL

CHENNAI: In view of the proposed Taramani - Thoraipakkam Metro Station (CMRL) construction work on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road), Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) following road diversions will be implemented on trial basis from March 16 for one week.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Velachery are restricted to take right turn at Apollo junction towards Thoraipakkam. Instead, they will proceed further and take U turn in front of Turya Hotel to reach Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

Vehicles coming from Adyar and Thiruvanmiyur are restricted to take right turn at Apollo junction towards Velachery.

Instead, they will proceed further and take U turn in front of World Trade Centre and take free left turn at Apollo junction to reach Velachery.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited CMRL OMR Traffic Diversions Thoraipakkam Metro Station GCTP Greater Chennai Traffic Police Apollo Junction Velachery Chennai
DTNEXT Bureau

