CMRL works: Loop Road, Santhome High road to be one way for three months

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in two stretches - near Anna (Gemini) flyover and Santhome for proposed CMRL construction works.



Near Anna flyover, traffic diversions will be implemented on a trial basis on Saturday and Sunday for construction of Anna flyover, Nungambakkam and Sterling road metro stations.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be diverted towards College Road- Haddows Road-Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as one way traffic.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover will proceed via Uthamar Gandhi Road - Dr. MGR Road (KH Road) towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination.

Vehicles intended towards Aminjikarai are diverted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations.

All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam bound for Gemini Flyover are diverted at Valluvar Kottam junction towards Valluvar Kottam High Road- Sterling road - Uthamar Gandhi Salai (Nungambakkam High road) to reach their destination.

For the Light house metro station construction work on Santhome high road, the diversions will be on a trial basis from Saturday for a week.

All the vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue (Kamarajar Salai) towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at Light House junction towards loop road - Pattinambakkam Bus Terminus -South Canal bank road junction (Santhome High Road X DGS Dinakaran Salai junction) to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Karneeswarar Koil Street X Santhome High road junction will take compulsory left turn and proceed towards Light house.

The entry towards Papanasam Sivan Salai junction from Karneeswarar Koil Street is made "No Entry".

Loop road and Santhome High road will operate as one way for the next three months.