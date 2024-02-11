CMRL works: GCTP announces traffic diversions at Anna Flyover, Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions at Anna flyover, Nungambakkam and Sterling Road from Sunday for a week in view of construction works by CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) of three stations- Anna Flyover Metro Station, Nungambakkam Metro Station and Sterling Road Metro Station.

The diversions will in place for a week on a trial basis, police said.

Accordingly, Vehicles coming from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be diverted towards College Road, Haddows Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as one way traffic as usual.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Gemini Flyover will proceed via Uthamar Gandhi Road, Kodambakkam high road (Dr. MGR Road) towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination as one way diversion.

Vehicles intended towards Aminjikarai will be diverted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations as usual.

All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam bound for Gemini Flyover will be diverted at Valluvar Kottam junction towards Valluvar Kottam High Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) or right turn towards Thirumalai Pillai road, GN Chetty road towards Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) to reach their destination.

Other interior roads will be diverted according to the above one way diversion, an official release stated.