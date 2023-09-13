CMRL works: 49-year-old motorist injured as iron rod falls on him

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old motorist was injured after an iron rod fell on him during the Metro rail work in Kovilambakkam on Tuesday night.

Chandrasekar of Jeevan Nagar in Adambakkam was travelling on his two-wheeler from Medavakkam.

Around 9 PM when he was nearing Kovilambakkam, an iron rod from the Metro rail construction site fell on Chandrasekar's head from a height of about 30 feet.On impact, Chandrasekar lost his balance and fell on the road and suffered injuries.

Police said since Chandrasekar was wearing a helmet he escaped without severe head injury and he was taken to the private hospital in the locality and was given first aid.

Meanwhile, the public gathered on the spot and started to protest against the CMRL for working carelessly without any safety precautions.

The Pallikaranai police team that visited the spot held peace talks with the protestors and promised them that action would be taken and hereafter such incidents would not be reported in the construction site.