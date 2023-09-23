CMRL warns passengers obstructing train doors during operations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has warned passengers, who have been causing inconvenience by obstructing the train doors, especially during peak hours.

In a recent intimation, CMRL stated that strict action will be taken on these miscreants under Section 67.

As some passengers had noticed that a few miscreants had been obstructing train doors, at the station, during the operation, CMRL has stated that it is not merely an inconvenience to fellow passengers and operations, but is also a violation of the law.

"Action will be taken as per the Operations and Maintenance Act of 2002, Section 67, which outlines the offense of obstructing the running of a train and prescribes penalties for the same," the press note stated.

The punishment will involve imprisonment for up to four years and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Meanwhile, the CMRL has urged fellow passengers who witness such activities to immediately report to customer care Help Line - 1860-425-1515 - to take the necessary action.