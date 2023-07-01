CMRL: Two new feeder services launched at Thirumangalam metro station

CHENNAI: For strengthening the first and last mile connectivity, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday launched two new services, the MTC minibus (route S70K) and mauto pride (LEGGO) electric three-wheeler service at Thirumangalam metro station.

The feeder service has been launched to improve the commuter experience and encourage more people to utilise the metro service for their daily transportation needs.

"With the introduction of these services, commuters can conveniently travel from the Thirumangalam metro station to their desired destinations within the vicinity, "stated CMRL press note.

The LEGGO electric three-wheeler service will have ten three-wheelers available at the Thirumangalam metro station, offering last mile connectivity on a walk-in basis at a cost of Rs 25 per kilometre.

And in the case of minibus, it will be operated between Thirumangalam and Korattur water canal road, covering key locations such as Anna Nagar West depot, Padi Saravana stores, Bhaktavatsalam Memorial College for Women, Korattur Bus Stand, Korattur Railway Station, and vice versa. This meticulously planned route was intended to cater to the residents' commuting demands.

On the other hand, CMRL signed an agreement with NLC India Limited (CAT1 Licensee) for tapping power through open access. This initiative will help CMRL to optimise its power procurement cost and also will provide access to green sources of power. The power is to be availed through Indian power exchange.

The launch of feeder services and contract with NLC was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations), CMRL.