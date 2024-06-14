CMRL: Tunnel Boring Machine named Annamalai breaks through at Otteri shaft

CHENNAI: The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named Annamalai breaks through at Otteri shaft in corridor 3 from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT.



As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press note, TBM Anaimalai commenced its tunnel drive in October 2023 from Ayanavaram station to Otteri station (downline) in corridor 3. The TBM covered a bored tunnel length of 925 meter and reached its destination with a break through at Otteri shaft.





“In corridor 3, the first nine kilometers of the underground section, stretching from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Kellys, is being executed through M/s Tata Projects limited. A total of seven TBM’s have been mobilised for the tunnelling works, the press note added.



For the Metro Rail construction in three corridors for the total length of 116.1 km. CMRL has established a total of 23 TBMs for the tunnelling works for phase 2 project.