CMRL to operate trains in 7 mins frequency between 10 am to 8pm on March 17

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work by Southern Railway (SR) between Beach station and Tambaram, the Chennai Metro Rail will operate trains every seven minutes from 10 am till 8 pm on Sunday, to accommodate additional passengers.



As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the trains will operate every seven minutes on both blue and green lines, instead of the usual 12 pm to 8 pm, as per Sunday schedule. Further, on March 17, the Metro trains as per Sunday schedule will be operated at every ten-minutes frequency from 5 am to 10 am in the morning and from 8 pm to 10 pm in the evening and at every 15 minutes frequency from 10 pm to 11 pm, stated CMRL.

However, these changes are solely for Sunday only.

"Passengers travelling towards Chennai city may consider utilising Metro train service to continue their travel by taking special MTC buses from Tambaram to Airport and Meenambakkam and further riding Metro Rail to various destinations including Chennai Central and Wimco Nagar," clarified CMRL press note.

For additional details, passengers canvisit the CMRL mobile application or website. Also, passengers also can bookMetro tickets "On the Go" by using various apps like Paytm, phonepe, WhatsApp, redbus and Namma yatri.