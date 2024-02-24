CMRL to investigate train's glass luggage rack breaking onto passengers

CHENNAI: Following the incident of the train's glass luggage rack shattering onto passengers on Friday night, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has begun a thorough investigation regarding the unfolding.

In a statement, CMRL stated that the breakage of toughened glass of the overhead luggage rack in a Metro train happened near Koyambedu Metro Station.

"Due to this, four passengers sustained minor abrasion injuries from the blunt cubes of glass, who were swiftly taken for treatment in Vadapalani," said CMRL.

"The luggage rack is made of toughened glass, which is designed to shatter into small, blunt cubes in case of breakage, to reduce the risk of injury to passengers. However, we are conducting a thorough investigation into the root cause of the incident to take preventive measures to avoid any recurrence." read the CMRL statement.

It may be noted on Friday night, that four passengers of CMRL sustained injuries near Koyambedu metro station as the train was entering the station from Meenambakkam airport.

The CMRL rescued the passengers and sent them in an ambulance to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Further, CMRL pointed out that it uses high-quality, safety-approved materials in all aspects of its operations.

The local Koyambedu police also rushed to the spot and conducted preliminary investigations.

Meanwhile, CMRL has recently awarded a tender for the installation of lifts and escalators in corridors 3 and 5 of the phase II project to M/s Schindler India Private Limited at the cost of Rs 295 crore.

The tender has been awarded in these corridors from Sholinganallur Lake-i to Siruseri Sipcot II and Koyambedu market to Elcot Park Metro stations.

The letter of acceptance to the firm was awarded by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) CMRL on February 22.