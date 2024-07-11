CMRL to complete work at Mambalam canal by September 30, to prevent flooding risk during monsoon

CHENNAI: To prevent flooding risk at Mambalam canal during the monsoon, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to wrap up the construction work near the canal by September 30.

Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had informed CMRL officials about the possible flooding risks during heavy rainfall, after the Mambalam canal had been blocked.

The construction of the underground Nandanam Metro station, which is part of the 26.1 km Lighthouse-Poonamallee bypass lines in corridor 4, is going on.

Speaking to DT Next, a CMRL official said that the construction of diaphragm walls on either side of the station near the canal portion have been removed. “We’ll soon begin the excavation of the canal. Post which, we’ll be laying the bottom slab of the station, and the work relating to it will also begin soon. We’ll also be laying the top slab of the station, after which we’ll get to work with the Mambalam canal,” added the official. “To wrap up this work completely, we’ll require time till the end of September.”

Speaking about the water-draining work carried out last year, the official recalled that a pump was set up in the canal itself to tackle the flooding. “Even now, as a precautionary method, we’ve set up a pump of 400 HP near the canal to tackle sudden rains. And, every day, we’ve been using 70-80 HP to pump out the water,” the official stated.