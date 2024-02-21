CMRL tenders DPR study for Koyambedu to Avadi, Poonamallee to Parandur

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated tenders for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) between Koyambedu to Avadi and from Poonamallee to Parandur.

The deadline for the submission of the bid for Koyambedu to Avadi is set on March 27 and for Poonamalle to Parandur on April 1.

Meanwhile, CMRL submitted the Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) to the government on September 20 last year, recommending Metro Rail service Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam, Mogappair, which will be the extension of corridor 5.



As per CMRL, the proposed detailed feasibility study has recommended Metro Rail for a total length of 16.07 km with roughly 15 elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of Rs 6,376.18 crore.

"CMRL while its submission of DFR to the government has also recommended taking into consideration the recent developments such as the IT park, land availability, and potential in Pattabiram in the future. "However, the extension from Avadi to Pattabiram is to be explored during the DPR stage. Following extensive alignment study at the DPR stage, the total number of stations will be finalized, "stated the CMRL press note.



Besides this, CMRL also submitted the DFR in September last year for the extension of Corridor 3 from Siruseri to Kilmbakkam bus terminus via Kelambakkam.



Here, the DFR along the route was done for a distance of 23.5 km with tentative 12 elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of Rs. 5458.06 crore, according to CMRL.