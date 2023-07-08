Begin typing your search...

CMRL: Telecommunication services in corridor 4 contract awarded to L&T

The contract agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL and Raghavendran Murali, (head communication, smart world and communication business unit, M/s. Larsen and Toubro Limited.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 July 2023 8:57 AM GMT
CMRL: Telecommunication services in corridor 4 contract awarded to L&T
TCMRL signs a contract for corridor 4 of the Phase 2 project with M/s. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Limited for Rs 99 cr (Twitter/@cmrlofficial)

CHENNAI: For the provision of telecommunication services, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract for corridor 4 of the phase 2 project with M/s. Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Limited for Rs 99 crores.

As per the CMRL press note, the work includes a telecommunication system for 27 stations and one depot. Additionally, the system provides facilities like an optical fiber network, passenger information display, public address, CCTV surveillance, and access control systems for control and monitoring of train operations from the Operational Control Centre (OCC).

