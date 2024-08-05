CMRL: TBM reaches Sterling Road junction from Chetpet finishing 703 meter boring

CHENNAI: As part of the corridor 3 phase II Metro Rail construction, the tunnel boring machine (TBM) that began tunneling at Chetpet station reached its destination, Sterling Road junction on Monday.

As per the press note from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the TBM Siruvani commenced the tunnel drive on September 9, 2023 from Chetpet Station to Sterling Road Junction in corridor 3.

The TBM during the underground tunnelling work covered a bored tunnel length of 703 meter.

During the tunnelling, the TBM Siruvani also crossed a length of 51 meter under the Cooum River with an overburden of 8.0 meter and the TBM made it to its destination with a breakthrough at the Sterling Road Junction on August 5.

In the phase II Metro Rail construction, corridor 3 from Madhavaram Milk Colony to Siruseri SIPCOT of 45.4 km includes as many as 28 underground stations and 19 elevated stations.

The project is funded by multi-national funding agencies such as JICA, ADB, AIIB, and NDB.

The 12 km underground section of corridor 3 from Kellys to Taramani is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Limited, with the mobilisation of eight TBMs.

CMRL is constructing the Chennai Metro Rail in phase II in three corridors for the total length of 116.1 km.

For the construction of underground Metro stations, a total of 23 TBMs' are being utilised in the tunnelling works for phase II project.

Meanwhile, the phase 1 and extension is being operated in Chennai city for 45 km.

In the stretch, 32 stations are being operated, of which 13 are elevated stations and 19 are underground stations.