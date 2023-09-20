CMRL submits feasibility study recommending metro phase 2 extension to Avadi

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has submitted the detailed feasibility reports (DFR) for extending Metro Phase II to the state government with the recommendation for extension of the line from Koyambedu to Avadi and has recommended further study for extending the metro to Mahabalipuram along OMR from Siruseri while it dropped the plan for Siruseri-Killambakkam bus terminus line.

An official release said that CMRL managing director MA Siddique has submitted the DFRs to Ramesh Chand Meena, additional chief secretary, Special Initiatives, on Wednesday at the secretariat. "The proposed detailed feasibility study recommends Metro Rail for Corridor 5 (Madhavaram-Shollinganallur) Extension from Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam, Mogappair for a total length of 16.07 km with tentative 15 elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of Rs 6376.18 crore, " CMRL said.

It has recommended exploring the possibility of the extension from Avadi to Pattabiram during the Detailed Project Report considering the recent developments such as the IT Park at Pattabiram, land availability and future growth potential.

CMRL release said that the feasibility study was undertaken for the extension of Corridor 3 ( (Madhavaram-Siruseri) Siruseri to Kilambakkam via Kelambakkam for a total length of 23.5 km with a tentative 12 elevated stations for an approximate estimated cost of Rs. 5458 crore. "Considering estimated ridership in the proposed location is less for a Metro System. CMRL is recommending dedicated/improved city bus services in that stretch towards Kilambakkam Bus Terminus. Further study is recommended in the south extension towards Thiruporur, Mahabalipuram via Kelambakkam which has substantial industrial and residential developments post-completion of the Phase 2 project, " it said.

The work on the Phase 2 project has been taken up on all three corridors — Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3), Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5).

The state government has proposed the 93-km extension network planned includes three stretches — a 50-km line from Poonamallee to Parandur (an extension of corridor 4), a 17-km stretch from Koyambedu to Avadi via Thirumangalam and Mogappair (extension of corridor 5) and a 26-km stretch from Siruseri to Kilambakkam via KelamCMRL submits feasibility study recommending metro phase 2 extension to Avadi, exploring line till Mahabs.