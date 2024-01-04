CMRL submits feasibility report for Rs 10,712-crore Poonamallee-Parandur line

CHENNAI: Going forward with the plan to provide connectivity to the new airport that is proposed to be built in Parandur, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) submitted a Detailed Feasibility Report (DFR) recommending the operation of Metro Rail service from Poonamallee to Parandur via Tirumazhisai and Sriperumbudur.

In the DFR that was submitted to Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department Secretary Ramesh Chand Meena on Thursday, the CMRL said the estimated construction cost for the 43.63-km stretch would be Rs 10,712 crore.

The DFR has taken into account the recent developments such as the proposed new airport at Parandur, the proposed bus terminus at Tirumazhisai, and potential growth along the corridor in the future, it said.

There would tentatively be 19 elevated stations on the 43.63-km stretch, said the operator, adding: "Following extensive alignment study at the detailed project report (DPR) stage, the total number of stations and details of land requirements will be finalised."

The DFR was submitted MA Siddique, principal secretary and managing director, CMRL, along with T Archunan, director (projects), T Livingstone Eliazer, chief general manager (PP&D), and other senior officials of CMRL.