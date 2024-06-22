CMRL sponsors one-year course at IIT-Madras with stipend & job after course completion

CHENNAI: To help new engineering graduates land jobs, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is sponsoring a one-year post graduate diploma in ‘Metro Rail Technology and Management (PGDMRTM) with Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M).



New BE/B.Tech graduates have been requested to apply for the course before June 29 through https://careers.chennaimetrorail.org/ .

The selected students will be given a stipend of Rs 30,000 per month during the full-time year-long course.

Candidates on the completion of the course will get directly posted with CMRL as an assistant manager earning a package of Rs 62,000 per month.

The qualification required for applying for the course will be a candidate who has recently completed Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in civil or Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) or Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) or Mechanical Engineering with 70 percent aggregate and a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

Overall 18 positions have been listed for all engineering disciplines, with three positions for civil, five positions for ECE, six positions for EEE and four positions for mechanical.

Candidates for telephonic queries can reach CMRL staff on working days between 10 am to 6 pm at 044-24378000 and email queries may be addressed to hr@cmrl.in .

“Candidates can regularly check CMRL’s website http://chennaimetrorail.org for information regarding the recruitment process,” a note from CMRL stated.

For more details, candidates can read the employment notification to apply

https://chennaimetrorail.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/CMRL-IIT-Madras-Employment-Notification-No.-CMRL-HR-CON-10-2024-dated-09.06.2024.pdf