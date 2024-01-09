CMRL signs MoC with CIDC for advancing Metro Rail construction work

CHENNAI: With the motive of advancing the Metro Rail construction work, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) here on Tuesday.

MoC was signed for collaborative effort to advance the construction and Metro Rail sectors by T Archunan, director (Projects), CMRL and PR Swarup, director general, CIDC.

As per CMRL press note, the MOC highlights the collaboration, cooperation, and complementation, aiming to streamline business processes, propagate best practices, and enhance safety, quality, and productivity.

"The MoC outlines key elements for both parties, prioritising customer interest through efficiency enhancement, quality assurance systems, environmental protection, and standard operating procedures. It also emphasises institutional and capacity building activities, holistic human resource development, research and development, task forces, operationalisation resources, and infrastructure support, "the press note stated.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CMRL organised the second customer interaction meet particularly with the customers associated with property and business development activities in various metro stations and allied areas.

"At this conference, the licensees have discussed their desires/issues for services. The suggestions were invited from the licensees for various improvements for enhancement of better commercial utilisation of the available infrastructure across metro stations, "the note added.