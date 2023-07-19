CMRL signs contract with TATA for underground station construction in corridor 3

CHENNAI: For the construction of underground stations in corridor 3, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Tuesday signed a contract with M/s TATA Projects Limited for Rs 1,204 crore.

The contract is part of JICA funding for phase 2. The scope of work involves construction of four underground stations (US) at Otteri, Pattalam, Perambur Barracks Road and Kellys and work other than diaphragm wall of two US at Ayanavaram and Puraisaiwakkam High Road cum crossover box in corridor 3 of CMRL phase 2 projects.

In the presence of MA Siddique, Managing Director, CMRL, the contract was signed by T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL and Raman Kapil - Executive Vice President of M/s TATA Projects Limited.

Here, four stations will be constructed at Moolakadai, Sembiyam, Perambur Market and Perambur Metro Crossover at Sembiam and works other than diaphragm wall of two US at Madhavaram Milk Colony and Murari Hospital (Madhavaram High Road Metro) in corridor 3.