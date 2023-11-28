CMRL signs contract for Thiru Vi Ka Park maintenance at Rs 4.59 cr

CHENNAI: For better maintenance of Thiru Vi Ka Park in Shenoy Nagar, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a comprehensive service contract worth Rs 4.59 crore with M/s Quess Corp Limited.

The scope of work involves maintaining the water supply and drainage systems in the park including regular inspections, cleaning, and maintenance of all pipes, valves, fittings, pumps, and tanks, as well as prompt repairs of any damages or malfunctions.

"Also, it will be ensured that the water quality is maintained and regularly tested for any signs of contamination and that all systems are functioning properly to prevent any disruptions or safety hazards," added CMRL press note.

Meanwhile, for additional rolling stocks for the Phase-II construction, CMRL has signed a contract with Alstom Transport India Limited worth Rs 269 crore.

A supplementary contract was signed for the supply of an additional ten train sets, each consisting of a three-car formation, a total 30 cars of driverless (Unattended Train Operations – UTO).

As per the CMRL press note, the agreement has been executed under the provisions of the ARE-03A contract, which entails the supply of 26 driverless UTO train sets, each consisting of a three-car formation (totalling 78 cars).

"With the signing of the supplementary agreement, the number of trains ordered with M/s. Alstom Transport India Limited will be 36 trains of 3-car formations (totalling 108 cars)," stated the press note.

The contract supply includes driverless trains, the design, manufacture, testing, commissioning of standard gauge metro rolling stock, training of personnel, supply of spare parts, and defect liability.

"The total completion time is around 28 months. The trains are planned to be maintained and operated from the maintenance depot that is being constructed in Poonamallee of Metro Corridor-4," the statement added.