CMRL signs contract for maintenance at Koyambedu, Wimco Nagar depots

CHENNAI: For rolling stock maintenance and other services in Koyambedu and Wimco Nagar depots, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has signed a contract with M/s MEMCO Associates (India) Private Limited for Rs 21.16 crore.

As per CMRL press note, for phase I maintenance on rolling stock, PPIO (Progress Planning & Investigation Office), and depot control services in Koyambedu and Wimco Nagar depots, a letter of acceptance was issued to the firm in November 2023.

The scope of services under this contract includes preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance of the phase I rolling stock, operation of PPIO and DCC (Depot Control Centre), and store service support, stated the press note.



The contract agreement was signed by Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (systems and operations), CMRL, and G Veerakumar, General Manager-Metro projects of MEMCO Associates (India) Private Limited.

AR Rajendran, CGM (RS), C Balamurugan, JGM (RS), Joshua Rajkumar, CEO of MEMCO, and other senior officials of CMRL and MEMCO were present during the occasion.