CMRL: Several passengers face issue to procure Rs 5 ticket on Sunday

CHENNAI: With Chennai Metro Rail having tried out Rs 5 ticket fare on Sunday, several passengers found it difficult to procure the ticket due to server issues. Meanwhile, to make use of this offer, the passenger footfall also witnessed a surge on Sunday.

Speaking to DT NEXT, Saveetha who boarded the train at Tondiarpet metro station by booking the ticket via WhatsApp said, "I tried booking the ticket from my residence, but there were frequent delays due to signalling issues. When I tried booking the ticket after reaching the station, I was shown on the WhatsApp chat box that there were technical difficulties."

Saveetha at last had to try another number to procure a Rs 5 ticket to travel on Sunday evening.

However, in case of another passenger, she was forced to purchase a Rs 30 ticket to travel from Anna Nagar Tower station to Egmore station, due to server issues in procuring a Rs 5 ticket.

"I tried getting a Rs 5 ticket multiple times and was shown signal issues at all times. Later, due to the long queue, I resorted to a Rs 30 ticket. Such server downtime should be checked prior by CMRL, "she said.

Additionally, another passenger said that the amount was debited from the account while booking the ticket digitally, but he was unable to get the ticket. "I had to wait for a long time to get the issue rectified. I later purchased a Rs 30 ticket for my commute on Sunday, "the passenger said at Egmore station.