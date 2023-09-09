CMRL rig falls on house in Porur; none injured

CHENNAI: A giant crane-mounted drilling equipment engaged in the construction works of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) collapsed and fell on a house in Anjugam Nagar, Porur on late Thursday night.

No persons were injured in the incident, but the house was damaged. Residents staged a protest, police said.

House owner Parthiyanathan (68) lives with his wife on the ground floor while his two sons live with their families in separate portions on the first floor. The drill head, weighing over 100 tonnes, fell on the portion where the elder son, Jerald lives.

Police sources said that the asbestos roof on the first floor was damaged and several cracks appeared in the house. Jerald, a cab driver, was out while his wife and two kids were getting ready for bed when the incident happened.

Other occupants in the house woke up after hearing the noise. When they realised what had happened, they ran towards safety.

Soon, residents began arguing with the workers at the site after which cops reached the scene. Investigations revealed that workers were preparing to place the equipment on the road.

Due to a technical error from the crane operator, the accident happened. Further investigations are on.