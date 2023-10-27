CMRL repairs roads where Phase 2 construction works in progress

CHENNAI: In the back drop of various government departments working towards the monsoon mitigation works in capital Chennai, the Chennai metro rail limited (CMRL) to its part had chalked out the monsoon arrangement works.

A press release from the CMRL said that it is taking measures to ensure free flow of traffic near the metro rail construction sites.

"For the upcoming monsoon season, Chennai Metro Rail is currently repairing all the roads where the Chennai metro construction is in progress. CMRL Phase 2 project construction is moving along quickly at several locations in Chennai including Poonamallee Highway, Arcot Road, Medavakkam Perumbakkam Road, Madhavaram Highway, and Tiruvottiyur Highway," said a press release.

As of now 75 percent of the road construction has been accomplished with 3.7 kilometers of road laid between Poonamallee and Porur Highway. With 11.6 km of road encompassing 87 percent of the Arcot road's road work completed the stretech can now assure smooth traffic. Similarly, 65 percent of the road re-laying work has been finished on a 2 km length of the Medavakkam road.

CMRL repairs roads wherever the Phase 2 construction works are in progress, CMRL sources said.

There are measures implemented to guarantee that vehicles can still use these routes.

In addition, the CMRL is attending the arterial stretches in city like Old Mahaballipuram Road (OMR), Madhavaram high road, Tiruvottiyur high road where metro has taken up road repair works on war footing, the press release added.