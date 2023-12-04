CMRL releases Metro Rail schedule for Tuesday: Check details

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu government has declared Tuesday holiday owing to Cyclone Michaung, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has released the service timings for December 5.

As per CMRL press note, the Metro Rail service will operate from 5 am to 11 pm as per schedule. Further, between 5 am and 12 pm and from 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be available every 10 minutes.

In between 12 pm and 8 pm, the trains will be available every 7 minutes.

Between 10 pm and 11pm, the trains will be available every 15 minutes, added the press note.

Meanwhile, as far as Monday is concerned the heavy rainfall and wind disrupted Metro services in St Thomas Mount station.

On Monday, the entry to the St Thomas Metro station was closed due to water logging up to four-feet.

Also, the parking lot of the station was also flooded.

Hence, the passengers were advised to avoid the station and instead board trains at Alandur Metro station by CMRL.

Additionally, the road in front on Koyembedu metro station was also flooded on Monday. However, the station remained accessible by the foot over bridge from Rohini theatre side for commuters to access.

Besides that, as per CMRL bulletin, there was water overflow into roads near Arumbakkam station also, thus causing difficulty in accessing Arumbakkam Metro station.

Subsequently, the Wallaja Road subway side entry to Government Estate Metro station was also closed on Monday.

"Besides this, the rest of the stations were accessible, with only minor water logging at street level,"stated CMRL press note.

Speaking to DT Next, a passenger stranded at Central railway station on Monday morning said,"In the morning around 8am, I was told at that both MRTS and Metro Rail services have been stopped. But, later noted that that was not the case. There is clear miscommunication and such false informations affect people."

"As I was told that there are no MRTS and Metro services and due to heavy rainfall, I was forced to book a hotel for the day near the central station," the passenger added.