CMRL records 74.06 lakh ridership in June

CHENNAI: Keeping a steady pace in ridership surge, the Chennai metro rail recorded a passenger flow of 74.06 lakh for the month of June. Meanwhile, the footfall for May was at 72.68 lakh passengers.

According to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) press note, June 28 recorded the highest passenger flow with 2.95 lakh commuters.

Additionally, in the month of June, a total 25.15 lakh passengers used QR code ticketing system, 44.81 lakh passengers used travel card ticketing system and 3.98 passengers used token system, 5,085 passengers used group ticketing system and 5,938 passengers used National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) or Singara Chennai card.

To further boost ridership, CMRL has been providing a 20 percent discount on travel card and QR code ticketing systems. Passengers have been requested to also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp ticketing system (8300086000).