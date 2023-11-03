CMRL Phase- II: Traffic regulation in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: To decongest traffic at Pulianthope due to the ongoing CMRL Phase - II work, the following traffic modifications are proposed and will be implemented on a trial basis for one week from Saturday 4 November by the Chennai city traffic police.

Vehicles coming from Ayanavaram towards Perambur Barracks road - Strahan Road junction will be restricted at Otteri junction.

Instead, they will be diverted via Cooks Road – Stephenson Road – Ambedkar College Road – Barracks Gate Road – Perambur Barracks Road (left) to reach their destination.

The entire stretch of Strahans Road will be functioning as one way (Entry from Perambur Barracks Road - Strahans Road junction and no entry from Otteri junction towards Strahan Road), said a note from the polic