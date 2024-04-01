CMRL passengers who failed to get tickets through automatic fare collection, to get refund in 2 days

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail has clarified that passengers who did not receive the ticket through static QR and Whatsapp due to technical issues, will receive the refund in the next two days.

As per the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the automatic fare collection system, the service of static QR and Whatsapp ticketing experienced a technical glitch on Sunday and Monday.

The glitch prevailed from 11am to 8pm on Sunday and between 11:30 am to 1 pm on Monday.

"An automatic refund had already been initiated by CMRL for those who paid for the ticket but did not receive the QR ticket. Those who have not received the refund so far will get the refund within 2 days," the press note added.