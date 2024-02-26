CMRL passengers face difficulty in purchasing tickets on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Several Chennai Metro Rail passengers have claimed that they are finding it difficult to book tickets on WhatsApp, thus forcing them to buy counter tickets shelling out additional costs.

Hence, passengers urge the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to address the issue as not all passengers will have an alternate mode for ticket procurements ready at hand.

Regular passengers of CMRL had claimed that when they send messages on WhatsApp to book tickets, they mostly do not get any sort of response from the interactive response technology (IRT) of the app.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a regular commuter, Shrestra said, "So far, I have twice faced issues while trying to book tickets on WhatsApp. During the first instance, I booked the ticket on WhatsApp and though the amount got debited from the account, I did not receive the ticket."

Shrestra added that as she does not hold a Singara Chennai card and uses other means of ticket procurement methods she had to purchase the ticket at the counter, paying Rs 40.

She further added that, during the second instance, she did not even get any response from the IRT.

"During multiple instances to me and my friends, either the amount would get deducted without the message that it will recredited or would not get IRT response to book tickets on WhatsApp, "added Tamil, another customer.