CMRL organises creative design competition for college students

CHENNAI: CMRL is organising a creative design competition for college students to promote the topic 'use CMRL - save your money & time' and a venue to display their talent.

The competition aims to educate college students about CMRL services and to support their artistic expression. This programme is an attempt to raise student awareness of CMRL's brand. This is an open competition, and the registration will be through an online form.

The submission form for the creative content will be shared with the selected participants, said a press release.

The registration period for the competition is between January 23 and February 22. The competition is open to all regular undergraduate and postgraduate students in Chennai only. 'Use CMRL - save your money & time" is the theme for the event.

The Formats for submission are as videos, animations, AVs, or GIFs which must be of time duration between 30-60 seconds. The winners will be awarded prizes as Rs 15000 for first prize, Rs 10000 for second and Rs 5000 for third prize.

Register online at https://forms.gle/oa3qyGG3kmW2vHn16 or scan the QR code on the CMRL website.

Pre-submission workshop will be on February 29 and the details are available on CMRL website and submission deadline is on March 31.

The winners of the competition will be announced on April 14th, 2024. For further details the participants are requested to contact lmc@cmrl.in (queries with the subject 'creative design competition for students' only can be accepted, and a reply will be sent) said a CMRL press release by Joint Director of CMRL.