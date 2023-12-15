CMRL offers Rs 5 ticket for digital payments on Sunday

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced a special one-day offer of Rs 5 ticketing fare on Sunday, to promote digital ticketing solutions.



As per CMRL press note, the offer will be applicable to passengers purchasing e-QR tickets, such as static QR, mobile, Paytm, WhatsApp, and PhonePe.

"Due to heavy rains and disruptions caused by Cyclone Michaung on December 3, the Chennai Metro Rail has also extended the offer on December 17, Sunday. Passengers can avail the fare of just Rs 5 e-QR tickets when using static QR, mobile QR, Paytm, WhatsApp, or PhonePe only," stated the press note.

However, the offer is not valid for Singara Chennai card, travel card, store value pass through CMRL mobile app, and paper QR are not eligible for this promotion, clarified CMRL.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a technical glitch in the display of Metro stations showed wrong messages that the trains have been delayed. The glitch was rectified and the service was operated as per weekday schedule.