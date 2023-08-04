CMRL launches QR ticketing on Paytm App

CHENNAI: For further convenience of passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Friday launched QR ticketing in Paytm App.

The launch was done by CMRL’s higher officials at the Nandanam office.

Meanwhile, as part of introducing many easier techniques to procure tickets, the CMRL in May also launched the new WhatsApp chatbot-based ticketing service for passengers.

Through these services, passengers can avoid queuing up for tickets and commuting will be seamless assure officials.

CMRL officials stated, “The mobile applications are the easiest way to procure tickets, where passengers can skip the queue. As we have now launched Paytm service, we are working on introducing other services too.”

Besides this, CMRL in April also launched a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) named Singara Chennai Card to access all modes of transportation in the city.